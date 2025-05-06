Judge clears way for foreclosure sale of Orlando developer David Townsend’s commercial properties

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Ninth Judicial Circuit has issued a final judgment of foreclosure against World Wide Investment Services LLC and its guarantor, Orlando developer David Townsend.

The ruling clears the way for a foreclosure sale of two west Orlando commercial properties, scheduled for June 17, according to court documents.

The plaintiff is represented by Orlando attorney Timothy Sobczak of Dean Mead, and Townsend is represented by Howard Marks of Burr & Forman LLP of Orlando. Judge Heather Rodriguez heard the case.

