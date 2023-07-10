Giddy up: Orange County celebrates opening of covered arena at Clarcona Horse Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County officials cut the ribbon on a new recreation area at Clarcona Horse Park.

The new covered arena came out from the county’s $2 million investment into the park.

The arena features bleacher seating, judging towers, and stalls for future horse shows.

Mayor Jerry Demings said the county is not only focusing on urban areas but on rural communities too.

“There are many people in our community who want to continue living a rural lifestyle as opposed to that urban lifestyle so Orange County is intentionally preserving this green space,” he said.

Construction on the park began in 2019.

Clarcona Horse Park Covered Arena (WFTV)

