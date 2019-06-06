Volcano Bay workers sent to hospital over ‘shocks' from electrical issues, Universal says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Universal officials said several guests and workers at Volcano Bay complained about feeling “shocks” over the weekend, prompting the company to temporarily close the water park.
A spokesperson for the park said guests said they felt shocks and other similar sensations while at the park Sunday.
A small number of lifeguards said they also had the same sensations, asked to go to the hospital and were quickly released, officials said.
Officials said none of the park’s guests asked to go to the hospital and the entire park was closed “out of an abundance of caution.”
The park is working with OUC to determine the cause of the electrical problem, which park officials believe is resolved, according to a release.
Officials said some of the park's attractions remain closed while they continue testing.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was at the park Wednesday, according to a release.
“We know it is disturbing to feel any level of shock in a water park,” according to a press release. “We definitely understand and want you to know that the safety - and trust - of our guests and team members is vital to us. Everything we do is motivated by their safety. And that was the case on Sunday.”
