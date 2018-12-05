Volunteers seek new clues in 2006 disappearance of Malabar firefighter

PALM BAY, Fla. - Dozens of volunteers spent Wednesday afternoon searching for a woman who vanished from Malabar in 2006.
Brandy Hall, a volunteer firefighter and a mother of two, was 32 years old when she was last seen Aug. 16, 2006, leaving a Malabar Fire Department station.
Police said the last phone call she made was to Randal Richmond, her former supervisor at the Palm Bay Fire Department, who was also thought to be her lover.
Richmond first denied the phone call but later said she told him she was leaving town, investigators said. They said Hall had a public argument with Richmond's wife before her disappearance.
Several days later, Hall's blood was discovered in the cab of her pickup truck, which was sunken in a Palm Bay pond, police said.
Volunteers spent Wednesday searching a Palm Bay park, which was not yet built when Hall disappeared. They also searched a nearby wooded area, which had not yet been searched.
Five cadaver dogs were used in the search effort, and they alerted to several locations, which were marked and mapped.
Private investigator Nicholas Sandberg said an experimental grave finder with patented DNA scanning technology will be used to test the areas to which dogs alerted.
He said he is working with Hall's relatives and friends to find new clues in the cold case and he will pass along to investigators any new information he discovers.
"We have previous places that we were not allowed to search before that we now have permission to go into," Sandberg said. "I am excited, and I think that anything we turn up will benefit this investigation."
He said sonar scans will be conducted in the coming days.
