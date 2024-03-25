Volunteers work to rescue lost and abandoned dogs at The Compound

PAL,M BAY, Fla. — Unending dirt roads and nearly 3,000 acres of undeveloped land is what you’ll find at The Compound in the southwestern part of Palm Bay.

The area has been used increasingly for recreational and oftentimes, illegal activities.

This property is also being used for dog dumping or as a spot for runaways to come to.

Kenneth Bullivant is part of a group of volunteers who have now made it their mission to rescue abandoned dogs found at The Compound.

“We know there’s alligators, snakes, coyotes, other kind of things,” Bullivant said. “A regular family pet would not be able to survive or defend themselves.”

This month, the group found and saved Luca. He was dumped, emaciated, and in bad shape.

They also found Haron. He was a runaway and was reunited with his family.

A quick search Monday by Bullivant and another volunteer, Jessie Paige, led to an abandoned dog leash and collar.

“It makes me heart broken,” Paige said. “I couldn’t imagine my dog being out here just wondering where I was. Anything could happen.”

When we asked the City of Palm Bay if it was aware of this problem and what plans are in the works for The Compound, a spokesperson told us they had no comment.

When we asked Palm Bay Police the same, they told us: “When the police department receives a call about an abandoned animal, our officers respond to help in any way they can. We also work closely with the Brevard County Animal Services and our community partners to ensure the animals are safe and protected.”

This volunteer group plans to meet weekly to search for animals in need as well as educate others on responsible dog ownership and provide dog food for those who can’t afford it.

Right now, the group is conducting searches every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and invites the public to join.

You can learn more about the group’s mission and search times on their Facebook.

You can also email group leaders at barkpbfl@gmail.com, call them at 321-307-0819, or visit their web page at www.barkpbfl.org.

