Volusia County Deputy clipped by van; safety experts reminding of Florida’s Move Over Law

Volusia County, Fla. — The investigation continues into why a man clipped a Volusia County Deputy with his vehicle at around 2 a.m. Saturday in Deland.

That man has been identified as 38-year-old Joey Brown.

The incident has pushed safety experts to remind drivers of Florida’s Move Over Law.

“You need to move over one lane or if you’re not able to do that, you need to slow down to the very least 20 miles under,” Bonnie Frank with the Florida Safety Council, said.

Bonnie Frank is the safety council’s driver education specialist.

She said this law applies to stopped law enforcement, emergency, tow trucks, and other vehicles with displaying warning lights as well as any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

In 2023, the Florida Highway Patrol issued 2,712 citations for violations of the Move Over Law within the nine-counties of our viewing area.

There were 176 crashes.

“A lot of times it’s people that aren’t paying attention, they’re looking at their phone, or they just don’t care,” Frank said.

FHP reports the left mirror of Brown’s Astrovan hit the deputy in the arm. Brown was issued several citations.

Thankfully, the Volusia County Deputy is ok.

Frank said that is not always the case.

“That’s generally going to send you back out into traffic and then you’re going to get involved in a crash,” Frank said. “That may injure you, severely injure you or somebody else, or kill somebody.

The simple act of moving over gives law enforcement, emergency first responders and other service vehicles enough space to do their jobs and can greatly increase safety on our area roadways.

