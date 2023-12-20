Volusia County deputy injured in shooting by barricaded person in Deltona, officials say

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy was injured during a shooting in Deltona early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. on Whitehorse Court.

Deputies said an armed and barricaded person shot at the deputy.

The Volusia County deputy received a non-life-threatening injury and will be okay, officials said.

The person is now involved in a standoff with deputies inside of a vehicle.

