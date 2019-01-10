Volusia County eyes vote for half-cent sales tax

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fl. - Volusia County voters may decide if residents will be paying more for the items bought there as part of a half-cent tax.
It's all part of an effort to pay for road and infrastructure costs.
The county said the sales tax will generate over $40 million annually for cities to use in order to fix crumbling roads around the county.
Holly Hill Mayor Chris Via does not want the tax to be rushed in. "The main questions are the timing of this, number one, and number two the price tag," said Via.
If the tax were to pass in a May special election, the changes would go into effect January 1, 2020.
