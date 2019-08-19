0 Volusia County gun shop owner facing charges after suspected inside job in store robbery

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - 9 Investigates has learned that the owner of a Volusia County gun shop may be facing charges in a robbery that was a suspected inside job.

Surveillance video obtained by Channel 9 shows the footage investigators used to arrest Scott Littlefield, who is listed as the owner of what used to be Coastal Firearms on U.S. Highway 1.

The investigation started in March when Littlefield reported his SUV was burglarized.

Photos from the scene showed the mess he said the thieves left when nine firearms were stolen.

When he was confronted with some of the evidence, police said Littlefield broke down in tears and confessed and said he had given some missing firearms to a drug dealer to feed his crack addiction.

The guns were traded in Daytona Beach and Orlando.

The arrest comes after a string of gun shop thefts across Central Florida.

Recent court records show a bail bondsman updated Littlefield's address to an office in Daytona Beach. The property owner told Channel 9 that Littlefield said he would be running a business cleaning guns, but that he hasn't been seen recently.

"He left here saying he was going to Brooklyn, New York, is all I know," said the owner of the property. "He left, didn't pay his rent or nothing and I haven't seen him this whole month."

Littlefield is out of jail on bond and has a court hearing for September.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.