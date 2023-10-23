VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Students will be able to learn about the French language and culture with a new immersion program in Volusia County.

Volusia County Schools announced on Friday that Citrus Grove Elementary in DeLand and Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange would be the first to launch the program.

According to a release, over 1,600 kindergarten through fifth-grade students would take French classes during special rotations.

The program will support the pipeline to the International Baccalaureate French programs at DeLand High School and Spruce Creek High School.

Volusia County launches French Immersion programs in 2 elementary schools Citrus Grove Elementary in DeLand and Spruce Creek Elementary in Port Orange will be the first schools to launch the program. (Volusia County Schools/Volusia County Schools)

Research has shown that engaging through immersive language programs is the most effective way for people to learn another language early, and it will help with cognitive skills and higher test scores.

Superintendent Dr. Carmen Balgobin said as a former foreign language teacher, she is glad to see how this will help communities.

“When you’re learning a second and a third and a fourth language, it’s not just a language that you’re learning,” Balgobin said. “You’re also learning how to become biliterate and bicultural. This is about global citizenship right here.”

