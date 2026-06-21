Volusia County mails updated voter cards after zone redistricting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Office recently mailed updated voter information cards to voters in the City of Daytona Beach following redistricting changes to city zones.

The new cards provide voters with their current voter information, including their assigned city zone, precinct, and polling places.

Voters who received a new card are encouraged to carefully review their information and keep the most recent card for their records. Older cards may be shredded or safely discarded.

Lisa Lewis, supervisor of Elections for Volusia County, emphasized the importance of accurate voter information. “Keeping voter information accurate and up to date is an important of helping voters be election ready,” Lewis said. “We encourage Daytona Beach voters to review their updated card and visit VolusiaElections.gov to confirm their voter status, assigned zone, precinct, and polling place.”

Although voters do not need their voter information card to vote, it serves as a helpful resource for confirming election-related details. Voters can verify their registration status, city zone, precinct, polling place, and other important information here.

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