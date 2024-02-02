Volusia County man accused of ‘mercilessly beating’ his dog, attacking witnesses

DELTONA, Fla. — A Volusia County man is accused of “mercilessly beating” his dog outside of a gas station on Thursday.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said 31-year-old Jose Rivera is his department’s “Scumbag of the Week.”

Chitwood said Rivera was seen by witnesses beating his dog outside of a gas station in Deltona.

Watch: Deltona passes new ordinance to prevent animal cruelty

When Rivera was confronted, he also attacked the witnesses, deputies said.

Rivera was eventually subdued and arrested.

See: More than 300 neglected animals removed from Central Florida home, sheriff says

Deputies said he is charged with felony animal cruelty, resisting an officer, child abuse, and three counts of battery.

Chitwood said the dog was doing fine and was turned over to Deltona Animal Control.

Read: Woman accused of animal cruelty after throwing 7 puppies out of her trunk at Marion County shelter

Rivera is in the Volusia County Jail with a $26,000 bond.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group