Volusia County man triggers standoff with deputies, points guns at them, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Volusia County man triggered a standoff in DeLand on Sunday afternoon after deputies said he pointed guns at them.
Neighbors in the area of Princeton Road and Orange Camp Road were told to stay indoors until it was safe.
Related Headlines
Sheriff Michael Chitwood said it was not the kind of call his deputies were expecting.
"He was screaming at them, like, really couldn't make out what he was saying because the glass was down, the window was shut. And then, he retreated back in, and we made it a barricaded situation and brought the resources out," Chitwood said.
According to deputies, the call had been for a woman whose boyfriend was refusing to let her back into the home. She had left last night after the two got into a fight.
When deputies got to the house around 9 a.m., two of them said the man went to a window and pointed guns at them.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified the man as Howard Coleman, 41.
Coleman faces several charges including aggravated assault with a firearm.
Deputies said they did find two handguns they believe Coleman pointed at them in a pan filled with cake batter on the stove.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}