Franz Wagner exits game with lower leg injury, to be reevaluated on Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner exited Sunday’s matchup against the New York Knicks with a left leg injury.

Wagner suffered the injury after coming down awkwardly following an alley-oop attempt during the first quarter of the game.

“That hurt my heart watching him hit the floor,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I’m just praying everything is going to be okay with him. You just don’t like to see that happen to anyone, especially Boogie who does everything the right way at all times as he’s on the floor.”

The Magic would go on to lose to the Knicks 106-100.

The Magic play their next game against the Miami Heat at home in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

