Franz Wagner exits game with lower leg injury, to be reevaluated on Monday

Detroit Pistons v Orlando Magic ORLANDO, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 23: Franz Wagner #22 of the Orlando Magic looks on against the Detroit Pistons during the third quarter at Kia Center on November 23, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner exited Sunday’s matchup against the New York Knicks with a left leg injury.

Wagner suffered the injury after coming down awkwardly following an alley-oop attempt during the first quarter of the game.

“That hurt my heart watching him hit the floor,” Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I’m just praying everything is going to be okay with him. You just don’t like to see that happen to anyone, especially Boogie who does everything the right way at all times as he’s on the floor.”

The Magic would go on to lose to the Knicks 106-100.

The Magic play their next game against the Miami Heat at home in the NBA Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

