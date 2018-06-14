  • Volusia County's county manager expected to resign, official says

    By: Jason Kelly , Michael Springer

    Updated:

    DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County's County Manager James Dinneen is expected to submit his letter of resignation Thursday, Volusia County's County Chair Ed Kelley said Wednesday evening.

    Dinneen has been discussing retirement for several months, Kelley said.

    Dinneen previously served as the city manager of the city of Dayton. He became the Volusia County county manager in 2006.

    Click here to read more about Dinneen's career.

