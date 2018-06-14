Volusia County's county manager expected to resign, official says

DeLAND, Fla. - Volusia County's County Manager James Dinneen is expected to submit his letter of resignation Thursday, Volusia County's County Chair Ed Kelley said Wednesday evening.
Dinneen has been discussing retirement for several months, Kelley said.
Dinneen previously served as the city manager of the city of Dayton. He became the Volusia County county manager in 2006.
Volusia County manager Jim Dinneen is stepping down. He’s expected to submit his resignation letter tomorrow. County Chair says Dinneen will stay on through January when a replacement will be named.— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 14, 2018
County Chair says Dinneen has been talking about retiring for a few months. Dinneen is the former city manager of Dayton. He became the Volusia County manager in 2006— Mike Springer WFTV (@mspringerwftv) June 14, 2018
