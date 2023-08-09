Volusia County School Board considering stricter punishments for students who use and carry vapes

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — School leaders said vaping was a big problem in Volusia County last year.

While nothing has been decided yet, school board members reviewed this year’s code of conduct on Tuesday afternoon.

Volusia County schools are still working out how to enact stricter punishment for students who use and carry vapes on campus.

Most school leaders agree there’s no place for vaping on Volusia County campuses.

“We know it’s an addictive substance; we know it can potentially lead to more harmful and destructive behaviors,” said ”Elizabeth Albert, Teacher’s Union president.

School leaders said they are even finding children in elementary schools using vapes.

But how the issue will be addressed this school year is still up in the air.

During a workshop, district leaders recommended first-offense punishments, including a five-day suspension for possessing vapes and ten days for using them.

School board members like Ruben Colon had concerns about how sending a student home was helping them.

Colon has suggested in-school suspensions instead.

“Where this child will get that support through our social workers and not just get sent home for five days because five days they’re gonna come back and they’ve just vaped for five days, they’re doing nothing, and we really haven’t addressed the addiction component,” Colon said.

The board hoped to have the code of conduct in place by Tuesday but has decided to meet with principals Wednesday for additional input.

A date for when it will be voted on has not been set, and school starts for students on Monday.

The decision to take another look at the code of conduct came after a high number of disciplinary issues last year.

Vaping and cell phones are two issues still unresolved.

“No one got into this profession to monitor behaviors and manage whether students are vaping or using illegal substances; teachers want to teach,” said Elizabeth Albert.

