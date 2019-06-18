Volusia County school board decides on interim superintendent

DeLAND, Fla. - The Volusia County School Board voted Tuesday to have a new interim superintendent start in a week.
Tim Egnor was named as the interim superintendent at a meeting Tuesday.
Egnor replaces Tom Russell, whom the board decided to terminate last month because of communications issues.
At that meeting, board member Ruben Colon said he was blindsided to learn about a Department of Justice investigation into allegations the district was discriminating against autistic students.
Egnor is a former deputy superintendent in St. John’s County and a former Volusia County principal who retired in May.
“I think that gave Mr. Egnor a little bit more of an edge because he was very aware of current events,” said Carl Persis, Volusia County School Board president.
Egnor beat out retired Volusa County Deputy Superintendent Tim Huth and former Florida Education Commissioner Pam Stewart, who withdrew her name from consideration Tuesday.
The board must find a permanent replacement for Russell, who leaves at the end of June.
