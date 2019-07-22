Volusia County school chaperones will now undergo full background checks

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Volusia County schools are closing a big loophole that allowed chaperones to avoid full criminal background checks.
It’s one of the last school districts in central Florida to fully vet adult volunteers.
If you want to chaperone an overnight trip in Volusia County, you’re going to have to pass the same background check any school employee would.
That means not only checking to see whether you pop up on the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s sex offender registry, but also looking at any arrests you may have on your record.
“I’m actually shocked they didn’t do it sooner. I think that everyone around children should be background-checked,” said Christine Lukanich, a Volusia County parent.
Until now, the district would only check to whether chaperones were sex offenders.
That decision puts the district on par with its counterparts in Brevard, Lake, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.
School Board Chairman Carl Persis said the district hasn’t had any issues involving chaperones that were considered harmful.
“However, what we are trying to do is rather than for that to happen, to take action now,” said Persis.
