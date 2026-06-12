Volusia County Schools Superintendent wins 2026 Superintendent of the Year award

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Schools Superintendent Carmen J. Balgobin has been named the 2026 Superintendent of the Year by the Florida Association for Career and Technical Education.

The statewide award recognizes superintendents for leadership and support of career and technical education.

District officials said Balgobin was selected for her work expanding career academies, workforce partnerships, industry certification opportunities, skilled trades programs and work-based learning experiences for students.

The district said those programs are designed to prepare students for college and careers.

Balgobin will be formally recognized during the FACTE Awards Gala on July 14 at the Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld.

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