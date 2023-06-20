At 11 a.m.: Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood to make ‘announcement about 2024’

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood plans to make a special announcement Tuesday.

He hasn’t said what it is yet, but records obtained by Channel 9 show he filed for reelection last week.

So far, it appears no one else has filed to run in the race.

Read: ‘Guardian of Israel’ award given to Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Voters first elected Chitwood as sheriff in 2016, and they reelected him in 2020.

Before serving as sheriff, he was chief of the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Read: Another 4chan user arrested for threatening to kill Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood

Tuesday’s event is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Volusia County Courthouse in Deland.

Channel 9 will have a crew at Chitwood’s announcement and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Watch: ‘Racist cowards’: Volusia Sheriff vows to fight against white supremacist spreading hate

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group