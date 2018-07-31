0 Volusia County sheriff questions Orange County's tactic in gun burglary arrests

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County sheriff is speaking out after he said Orange County deputies followed a stolen car into Volusia County, watched suspects steal 18 guns, then followed them back to Orange County to make an arrest.

Five people were arrested for the crime, but Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the deputies took too many risks.

In response, Chitwood put out an order that is another sherriff’s office has deputies following a stolen car into Volusia County, his deputies have been ordered to do their best to take the stolen car out.

“I don’t know what happened here, but in my opinion, somebody could have been killed,” Chitwood said.

He added that is there is communication with his office prior for some kind of operation, then they will work with the agency.

Orange County’s watch commander called Volusia County dispatch to give them a heads-up.

Chitwood said the group of teenagers broke into Swub Tactical in DeBary and stole 18 firearms while Orange County deputies watched. The deputies then followed the teenagers back to Orange County where they were arrested.

Chitwood believes Orange County knew the group was coming to Volusia County to break into the gun shop and the two agencies should have coordinated with each other.

“I have to answer to the property owner as to why this was allowed to occur when we could have pounced on them when they stepped in to commit the burglary,” said Chitwood.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings issued a statement saying, “Earlier today Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood expressed his concerns regarding an operation conducted on July 27, 2018, at approximately 3:00 a.m., by the Orange County Sheriff's Office in DeBary, which resulted in the arrests of five felony suspects.

There are a few takeaways from this successful investigation:

• The Orange County Sheriff’s Office had no prior knowledge of specifically where the targets would commit a crime

• All suspects were apprehended in a location that would least expose anyone to danger

• No major injuries (except a dog bit during the apprehension of one of the suspects)

• Weapons taken during this incident were recovered and returned to the owner (one weapon remains outstanding, investigation continues)

• As a result of this investigation various crime cases within multiple jurisdictions have been solved

• Our communities are safer because those arrested are now in custody

Sheriff Chitwood is a great community partner and fellow law enforcement executive that is passionate about keeping his citizens safe, just as I am. We have worked together on several cases and will continue to work together on future law enforcement operations ensuring that proper diligence is taken during the planning and execution of any law enforcement operation. Ultimately, in this case my deputies made the right decisions which resulted in the safe apprehension of a group of serial burglars.”



