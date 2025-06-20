Volusia County teacher charged with child porn, accused of distributing students’ info

HOLLY HILL, Fla. — Holly Hill police arrested a teacher Friday on accusations of sex crimes against children, including students.

The suspect, David McKeown, 47, is a sixth grade teacher at UBIC Academy. He is now charged with 19 counts of possession of child pornography and six counts of sexual activities involving animals.

Police say the investigation started with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This led to an investigation of the suspect’s computer and social media accounts, where investigators say they found incriminating pictures.

Detectives say McKeown also sent out students’ personal information and photographs to other users. He also allegedly used artificial intelligence to create child pornography.

He is now in the Volusia County jail without bail.

