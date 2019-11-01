0 'My mom won't wake up': 12-year-old calls 911 after mom overdoses on I-4, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - "My mom won't wake up and we're on I-4 in the car!"

A 12-year-old girl called 911 Thursday night after her mother passed out in the family minivan on I-4 in Volusia County. Also inside the van were also the girl's 7-year-old and 1-year-old brothers and two dogs.

The Sheriff's Office released part of the 911 call and deputy body camera video Friday morning.

"Where are you at?" the dispatcher asked.

The girl, through sobs, replied.

"We're in the grass and we're close to a ditch."

The girl told the dispatcher her mother's foot was on the gas and she didn't know how to put the van in park.

The 911 dispatcher stayed on the phone with the girl until deputies were able to find the minivan. It was on eastbound I-4 at the 114 mile marker .

"I can see him, I can see him!"

Body camera video shows the minivan on the side of the interstate. It was still on, with the lights illuminating the grass in front of it. A sticker reading "love," with a peace sign for the "o," was stuck on the back. The deputies divided responsibilities over calling animal control to collect the dogs and taking care of the children. The baby, they observed, was still in his car seat.

Paramedics gave Smith a dose of Narcan. Deputies spoke with her when she regained consciousness. They said she told them she was taking her children to South Carolina when she started to have back pain, so she took the heroin for relief. Smith was taken to an area hospital; the Sheriff's Office said she was not booked into jail immediately pending medical treatment.

The children were not injured and were placed with their grandmother. Volusia County Animal Control took the dogs.

