11-year-old arrested for threat made against Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, an 11-year-old boy was arrested today for allegedly making a threat against Campbell Middle School in Daytona Beach.

The arrest followed the FBI warning local law enforcement about a TikTok comment from the boy, where he allegedly threatened to attack the school and mentioned staff members.

Law enforcement officers arrived at the boy’s home and verified that he had no access to weapons. Following his arrest, the boy was transported to the Family Resource Center for processing.

Authorities continue investigating the threat while keeping the school community safe.

