Bethune-Cookman University offers free parking during homecoming

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University is marking its homecoming weekend with a football game versus Arkansas Pine Bluff, and the city is providing free parking to encourage attendance.

You can park free at Gate 70, Lot 6 of the Daytona Speedway, but it is expected to fill up by noon.

To accommodate attendees, shuttles will run from the parking lot to the stadium starting at 10 a.m. and will operate for 90 minutes after the game.

Rideshares are not permitted on stadium property, so attendees should plan ahead.

This policy is probably intended to control traffic and facilitate smooth transportation for everyone during the busy homecoming weekend.

