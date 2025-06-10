South Daytona pond expansion aims to prevent flooding

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — If you’ve driven down Reed Canal Road in south Daytona recently, you may have noticed a significant project in process at the pond across the canal.

The city said crews are widening and deepening the pond and fixing canals that drain into the river.

The city is calling this its first large-scale drainage project.

Expanding the pond’s capacity coincides with several other smaller efforts, like installing pumps and clearing canals.

Water didn’t get into Harold Duff’s house during the last few hurricanes, but it was up to his door. Many of his neighbors weren’t so lucky, including his son, who used to live down the street.

“He couldn’t go through that, and I don’t blame him. He and his kids were coming down the street crying from the flooding; it was awful,” said Duff. He was thankful to see the work happening and believes it could make a difference for the area.

The project goes well beyond routine maintenance, which is what we normally see this time of year.

Crews are deepening and widening the pond, which has grown significantly over the past several weeks.

