Suspect fled scene of failed bank robbery in Ormond Beach

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A failed bank robbery occurred this afternoon at the Ameris Bank on West Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach.

The suspect fled the scene, and police are actively searching for him or her. Authorities have not released any additional details about the suspect or how the robbery attempt was stopped.

WFTV will continue to provide updates on the situation as police work to apprehend the suspect.

