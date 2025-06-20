Volusia County man arrested on theft, faces deportation

DELTONA, Fla. — Sheriffs from Volusia County arrested a man in connection with theft charges and he is potentially facing deportation.

Law enforcement reports that Argelys Zambrano took almost $15,000 as a down payment to remodel a kitchen in Deltona.

Investigators say Zambrano never finished any of the work. Additionally, their inquiries showed that Zambrano wasn’t licensed or registered to do the work requested.

Authorities situated him in Polk County and informed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) regarding the status of his immigration.

