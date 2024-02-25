Volusia: Deputy uninjured after being struck by vehicle while working separate crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy was uninjured after he was “clipped” by a passing vehicle while working a separate traffic crash Friday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
At the time, the deputy was in the DeLand area and responding to a crash.
The driver of the van is facing several citations, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
Stay with Channel 9 for more updates.
Read: Police: Man arrested after firing at officers through front door
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group