Police: Man arrested after firing at officers through front door

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Altamonte Springs Police Department responded to a 911 call at Escondido Condominiums around 11:08 p.m. Friday evening.

Police said the call was concerning Benjamin Ferris, a 65-year-old man, who had been shooting through the windows and doors of his apartment.

Investigators said the 911 caller believed that Ferris was hallucinating and thought unknown people were inside and outside of his residence.

When they arrived at the scene, Ferris started to shoot through the front door and window where the officers were positioned in the outside hallway, police said.

In a news release, one officer sustained minor injuries and Ferris was taken into custody unharmed and transported to the Seminole County Jail.

ASPD said Ferris faces a charge of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer.

A specially trained Community Engagement Officer responded to coordinate future mental health care for Ferris, police said.

If anyone has any information concerning this incident, call the ASPD at (407)339-2441 or dial 911. Anonymous tips may also be called into the crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

