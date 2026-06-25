VyStar Credit Union’s debt payoff challenge helps participants save $28 million

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 40,000 people reduced over $28 million in debt through VyStar Credit Union’s Debt Payoff Challenge, the credit union announced.

The three-month program was part of VyStar’s Financial Fitness initiative and was designed to help people reduce debt and financial stress.

VyStar said participants started with a Financial Fitness assessment and received financial guidance, educational resources and access to tools such as refinancing and debt consolidation.

The challenge was created after research from VyStar and TransUnion found many people in the Southeast were struggling financially.

According to the research, 40% of residents said finances were their top source of stress, while only 19% qualified as financially healthy. At the same time, 62% still described their debt as manageable.

VyStar said the challenge also included a Facebook group where more than 3,400 participants shared progress, strategies and encouragement.

The credit union said it also held events in Jacksonville, Orlando and Atlanta to connect with local communities.

At the end of the challenge, five participants were randomly selected to receive $5,000 each to help with their debt payoff goals.

Orlando-area winner Brandi Wilson said she plans to put the money toward savings as she works toward buying a home.

“Winning the $5,000 feels like such a huge boost and just reinforces that all the hard work is paying off,” Wilson said.

VyStar said the program is part of its continued focus on helping members build stronger financial stability.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group