LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — On Friday, Disney released an all-new look inside the theater where Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and other Zootopia friends celebrate Zoogether Day.

Walt Disney World is set to unveil a new 4D show, Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on Nov. 7, celebrating Zoogether Day.

The show, inspired by the films “Zootopia” and “Zootopia 2,” will take place in the Tree of Life Theater, featuring characters such as Judy Hopps, Nick Wilde, and Benjamin Clawhauser, who will appear as an Audio-Animatronics figure.

Guests will experience the show with “Carrot Vision” glasses, allowing characters to “jump” off the screen, enhancing the immersive experience.

The celebration includes performances such as ice-skating from Tundratown, synchronized swimming from Marsh Market, and mouse drone shows above Little Rodentia, culminating in a finale by superstar Gazelle.

A new character, Heidi Howler, hosts the event, guiding guests through the diverse biomes of Zootopia during the watch party.

Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde will also be available for meet-and-greets at Discovery Island near the Tree of Life, sporting new looks from “Zootopia 2.”

Walt Disney World shares new look inside Zootopia Theater ahead of new 4D show Join citywide Zoogether Day celebration at the Tree of Life Theater to highlight unity across Zootopia’s biomes. Hosted by new character Heidi Howler, the Zoogether Day LIVE! broadcast features acts from Tundratown ice skaters to Gazelle’s show-stopping finale, and guests are invited to experience all the fun when Zootopia: Better Zoogether! opens at Disney's Animal Kingdom on Nov. 7, 2025. (Omark Reyes/Omark Reyes, Photographer)

