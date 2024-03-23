Walt Disney World spotlights new experiences coming in the next few months

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World has announced new experiences coming to the resort in the next few months.

Disney says a limited-time stage show featuring songs from the movie “Encanto” will debut at EPCOT.

It runs June 10 through Sept. 6.

Read: New details on Disney’s big $60B investment in parks, cruises, more

Also, during that time, Disney said it would be celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King” at Animal Kingdom.

And over at Disney Springs, a nighttime show called “Disney Dreams That Soar” is in the works.

Read: Disney Cruise Line reveals name, first details about brand-new ship

It will feature iconic music and drones.

That show will run nightly from May 24 through Sept. 2.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group