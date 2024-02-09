New details on Disney’s big $60B investment in parks, cruises, more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

More details have come to light on the timing and distribution of the $60 billion investment The Walt Disney Co. has planned for its Disney Parks, Experiences & Products division over the next 10 years — and first fruits from the capital spending plans may not be too far off.

The investment plans for the Burbank, California-based entertainment giant have important economic implications for Central Florida, as the Experiences division oversees the company’s theme parks, cruise lines and more.

During an earnings call Feb. 7 for the first quarter of fiscal-year 2024, Disney CFO Hugh Johnston noted 70% of the $60 billion is “earmarked for incremental capacity-expanding investments around the globe.”

Read: Rare magnitude 4 earthquake recorded off Florida’s Space Coast late Wednesday

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Popular Walt Disney World restaurant to reopen after pandemic closure A popular restaurant is getting ready to reopen at Walt Disney World. (WFTV)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Photos: Animal babies at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Walt Disney World Resort has welcomed the birth of more than 300 animal residents in 2023. Two Hartmann's mountain zebra foals recently debuted at Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park. Born just six days apart, Cricket and Dot can be seen prancing around the savanna with their parents. (Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer) (Aaron Wockenfuss/Aaron Wockenfuss, Photographer)

©2024 Cox Media Group