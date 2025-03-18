Walt Disney World Swan completes guest room renovations as part of $275M project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Walt Disney World Swan hotel has finished remodeling all 756 guest rooms and suites, according to a March 18 news release. The renovation is part of a larger $275 million investment to update and expand the Swan and Dolphin hotel complex.

Updated guest rooms in the Swan feature white oak tile flooring, hand-tufted rugs and white walls with a blue accent wall. Rooms also include beds with wooden headboards and storage underneath, sleeper sofas, leatherette desk chairs, new lighting fixtures and nautical artwork.

The $275 million project, the largest in the property’s history, was announced Oct. 30, 2024.

