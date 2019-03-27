Want to get to Sesame Street? Head to SeaWorld Orlando!

ORLANDO, Fla. - 🎵 Sunny day, sweeping the…clouds away. On my way to where the air is sweet! Can you tell me how to get, how to get to Sesame Street? 🎵
Yes, we can! Just make your way to SeaWorld Orlando.
"You can actually walk down Sesame Street,” Amanda Trauger with SeaWorld Orlando said.
Channel 9 reporter Q McCray got a first look at the Sesame Street attraction which includes a splash pad, the iconic 123 stoop and two parades every day.
Watch: 9 Facts about Sesame Street
“I like it. It's actually real, not a cartoon. My favorite part is the rides,” visitor Skyler Muekeley said.
The Sesame Street attraction also includes “Super Grover's Go Cart Coaster."
The park opens at 10 a.m.
Even though SeaWorld seems to be focusing more on rides, attractions and events, park officials said they remain focused on animals, with themed attractions, education and conservation.
