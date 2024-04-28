ORLANDO, Fla. — Our weather will be very similar to yesterday.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said it will be warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Breezy winds will blow from the east around 10 to 20 mph.

This will bring the possibility of a few coastal showers again today, putting a 10% chance for fast-moving showers in the forecast.

Next week, our dry stretch continues.

Next week, our dry stretch continues.

But temps will start to warm.

Afternoon highs will hit near 90 degrees by the end of the week.

Warm and dry stretch continues Afternoon highs will hit near 90 degrees by the end of the week.

