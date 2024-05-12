A warm Mother’s Day in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Happy Mothers! Sunday will have increasing clouds with a few sprinkles around Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said temperatures will be warm today.

Sunday will give you a nice break from the extreme heat.

Daytime highs will hit the upper 80s inland, with lows 80s along the coast.

The rain chances will increase next week.

