Two arrested at Lake Eola Pro-Palestine protest, according to police

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said two people were arrested during a protest at Lake Eola Park on Saturday and are now facing charges related to battery on a law enforcement officer.

Approximately 1,200 participants attended what has been described as a “pro-Palestine” rally at Lake Eola Park, according to OPD.

“While most demonstrated peacefully, we did make 2 arrests of individuals who will be charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. Officers also deployed a handheld chemical agent at a group that became disruptive. No injuries were reported,” OPD said in a statement.

The identities of those arrested were not immediately released.

OPD said they’ll continue to monitor other demonstrations reported around the city.

