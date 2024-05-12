A much quiter night, with a possible sight of the Aurora

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are no storms blowing through in case anyone was trying to see the Aurora.

If so, look towards the north and away from city lights and see if you can spot a faint pink/purple hue in the nighttime sky.

Mother’s Day forecast will bring in a mix of clouds and sun, so it will be a nice day out to celebrate the mothers.

Read: Six suspects arrested for pickpocketing at Welcome to Rockville, deputies say

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 11 (WFTV)

Monday, a few spotty p.m. showers with the sea breeze, then Tuesday through the end of next week, a higher chance of passing downpours and lightning.

We could use the rain, we’ll monitor any risk of strong storms with each passing!

Read: Police: 10-year-old girl has been found in good health

Evening forecast: Saturday, May 11 (WFTV)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group