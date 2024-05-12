A much quiter night, with a possible sight of the Aurora

ORLANDO, Fla. — There are no storms blowing through in case anyone was trying to see the Aurora.
If so, look towards the north and away from city lights and see if you can spot a faint pink/purple hue in the nighttime sky.
Mother’s Day forecast will bring in a mix of clouds and sun, so it will be a nice day out to celebrate the mothers.
Monday, a few spotty p.m. showers with the sea breeze, then Tuesday through the end of next week, a higher chance of passing downpours and lightning.
We could use the rain, we’ll monitor any risk of strong storms with each passing!
