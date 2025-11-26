Warm spell to end as strong cold front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — An approaching cold front is set to bring an end to the current warm weather in Central Florida.

The change will bring a significant drop in temperatures in our area.

High temperatures will reach the mid-80s Wednesday afternoon, with Orlando and Leesburg approaching record warmth.

However, the arrival of a cold front on Wednesday night will bring a shift in the weather pattern.

The cold front is expected to bring only a 10% chance of rain, but it will usher in cooler temperatures.

By Thursday, afternoon highs will drop to the 60s, providing a stark contrast to the recent warm spell.

Overnight into Friday morning, temperatures will dip further, with lows in the 30s and 40s, making it feel more like winter.

Friday is forecasted to be sunny, breezy, and cool, with high temperatures remaining in the 60s.

