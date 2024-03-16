Warm weather continues for the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm weather is expected for St. Patrick’s Day tomorrow.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said there is possible foggy weather for Saturday night.

North Orlando may see some showers develop.

Read: Orange County animal shelter to reduce fees for St. Patrick’s Day adoption event

Scattered rain and isolated thunderstorms are possible for Monday evening.

Central Florida will be in the upper 40s early Wednesday.

Read: New luxury wine and spirits shop opens in Longwood

There is a chance for rain on Friday, but it will depend on the path the system will take.

There is a chance for another cool front to hit Central Florida in late March.

Weather 03/16/2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group