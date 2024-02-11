Warm weather is on the way

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warm weather for one more day before a cool front arrives.

Monday will be even warmer.

Monday night will have a chance for a few passing storms during the evening.

Cooler temps will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Read: Sensory Safari: Central Florida zoo offers inclusive program

The 80s will be back next weekend with a chance of rain.

Weather 02/11/2024 (Weather 02/11/2024)

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group