Thieves use stolen van to rip off ATM in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Orange County said people accused of stealing ATMs have been arrested.

Three suspects were arrested on Friday after a dramatic ATM theft at the Coin Laundry Cafe on Curry Ford.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released video footage showing a van ripping an ATM off the ground.

Deputies followed the van from above and deployed stop sticks to halt the vehicle.

Deputies later discovered that the van had been stolen. After the stop sticks were used, the van crashed into a semi-truck.

After a brief foot chase, deputies apprehended the three individuals involved.

They are now facing charges of burglary and grand theft.

Deputies have been investigating similar cases since May, indicating a possible pattern of ATM thefts in the area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group