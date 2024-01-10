Warning issued for vacuum cleaner replacement batteries

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Dyson has released a notice regarding the risks of unapproved third-party replacement batteries for vacuum cleaners.

The notice prompted Chief Financial Officer and the State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis to warn consumers against purchasing Amazon’s lithium-ion replacement battery packs for Dyson vacuum cleaners.

Patronis said three fires associated with the unauthorized batteries have been reported.

Read: Several people injured after Brightline train strikes SUV in Melbourne

“It’s imperative that consumers know the risks before purchasing lithium-ion battery packs from Amazon for Dyson vacuums,” he said “These batteries pose a serious threat and they are incredibly dangerous if they catch fire”.

The U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission said Zautnkn’s lithium-ion replacement battery packs pose a fire risk to consumers.

Read: State Attorney suspended by DeSantis wins Federal Appeal, case heads back to trial

Dyson does not produce or authorize Zautnkn’s batteries.

Patronis said that people should check that the lithium-ion batteries are certified for safety by recognizing testing laboratory markings like UL, ETL, CSA or SGS.

Read: Couple found dead in house with heater reading over 1000 degrees

Dyson has released a statement that they do not endorse any third-party accessories and consumers should purchase directly from the Dyson website.

Patronis’ office released some important safety tips below:

Choose certified products. When purchasing lithium-ion battery-powered devices, look for products that are listed or safety certified by a nationally recognized testing laboratory with markings such as UL, ETL, CSA or SGS.

Follow the manufacturer’s instructions, only use the charging equipment that comes with the product. Store batteries away from extreme temperatures, direct sunlight, exits, and anything flammable. Charge larger devices away from your exit path and outside your home if possible. Do not charge larger devices overnight.

Always stay alert for warning signs. Check battery-powered devices often for damage or abuse such as swelling or punctures. Listen for unusual hissing or popping sounds. Watch out for excessive heat or a strange odor. If you notice any of these warning signs, stop using the lithium-ion battery-powered device immediately. White or gray wispy smoke indicates there is immediate danger of fire.

Recycle devices and batteries properly. When disposing of batteries, chargers or battery-powered devices DO NOT put them in the trash! Take them to the recycling center.

Get out if there’s a fire. Get out if you see or hear warning signs. Follow your home fire escape plan to leave immediately and call 9-1-1.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group