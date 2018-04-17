  • WATCH: 15 guns stolen from Ocala pawn shop, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes , Myrt Price

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police officers are searching for three men who stole 15 guns from a pawn shop.

    The burglary happened at 2:52 a .m. Monday at Classic Pawn and Gun at 33 NW 10th Street in Ocala, police said.

    Related Headlines

    The trio people stole several pistols and rifles valued at more than $9,000, police said.

    Surveillance video released of the burglary showed the three individuals break the glass of the front door and crawl through the bottom of the door.

    Police said anyone with information regarding the burglary should call Detective MIguel Gauthier at (352) 427-3242 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-7867. Tips can remain anonymous.  

    Channel 9's Myrt Price will have more of this story on Eyewitness News at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    WATCH: 15 guns stolen from Ocala pawn shop, police say

  • Headline Goes Here

    West Colonial Drive to remain closed at Interstate 4 throughout Tuesday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mother, 8-year-old daughter die when car hits parked dump truck in Orange County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tax day freebies and deals: When is tax day 2018, and what can I get for free?

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pollo Tropical temporarily shuts down after employee possibly contracts…