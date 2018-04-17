OCALA, Fla. - Ocala police officers are searching for three men who stole 15 guns from a pawn shop.
The burglary happened at 2:52 a .m. Monday at Classic Pawn and Gun at 33 NW 10th Street in Ocala, police said.
The trio people stole several pistols and rifles valued at more than $9,000, police said.
Surveillance video released of the burglary showed the three individuals break the glass of the front door and crawl through the bottom of the door.
Police said anyone with information regarding the burglary should call Detective MIguel Gauthier at (352) 427-3242 or Crime Stoppers at (352) 368-7867. Tips can remain anonymous.
