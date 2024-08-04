Local

WATCH: 9 Family Connection presents ‘Literacy Matters’ at 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Channel 9

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is a crisis in our community that our students and educators are facing.

STREAM THE SPECIAL LIVE AT 7:30 P.M. SUNDAY

Anchor Daralene Jones takes a closer look at how our local educators and nonprofits are working together to enhance literacy for Central Florida children inside and outside of the classroom.

Watch 9 Family Connection’s “Literacy Matters” at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Read: 9 Investigates Central Florida’s teacher shortage

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

WATCH: ‘Heading back to school’ at 7 p.m. Sunday on Channel 9 It’s that time of year again! Expect new schools, schedule changes and safety measures. (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV Channel 9 in 2014. He serves as the station's Digital Executive Producer.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read