WATCH: Heartwarming Seminole County homecoming proposal goes viral

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - She dropped her pom-poms, and he replaced them with balloons, flowers and a handmade sign with a simple request on it: Would she go to homecoming with him?

He dropped down on one knee, kissed her hand and she jumped up and down with glee sealing the deal with an exuberant "Yes!"

Video of the sideline proposal at the Lake Brantley High School football game last week between cheerleader Saris Garcia and her boyfriend David Cowan is going viral on social media, even bringing Channel 9 anchor Nancy Alvarez to near tears (watch that video below).

"I'm not crying, you're crying," Alvarez said.

The couple, who both have Down syndrome, have known each other for most of their lives.

"Their love is real, the connection is real," their families said in an email to CNN. "We want people to know that they are just like other couples and fall in love and wish to have a fulfilling life. Down syndrome does not limit them."

The couple attended the Seminole High School homecoming dance on Saturday introduced as "very special guests" to a cheering crowd of students. Grab your tissues and watch the clip below.

