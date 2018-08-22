0 WATCH: Jailhouse videos of accused cop killer Markeith Loyd speaking to family

Videos of jail visits are giving an inside look at conversations among accused cop killer Markeith Loyd and his family three months after Loyd was captured.

Much of the conversation centers around a tape showing Lt. Deborah Clayton’s death.

The video begins with Loyd seeming to believe his conversation was private and that no one would ever be allowed to watch it.

Read: Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd to get new lawyer

“My name is Markeith Loyd. I’m a pro se inmate and this is an attorney-privileged phone call and it should be received in private. Now, get off my (expletive). Mom, what’s up?” he said.

The jailhouse cameras were rolling when Loyd spoke with his mother, his daughter and his granddaughter.

His complaints about the jail and the justice system came three months after he was captured, following a manhunt which followed the alleged murders of his ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon, her unborn baby and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Read: Markeith Loyd gets new high-profile attorney, later trial date, lashes out in court

Most of the conversation centered on a video the public has never seen. Investigators said it shows Clayton’s final moments of life.

Loyd alludes to saying that investigators have not shown him the video of himself allegedly pulling the trigger.

“They’re lying. I know they lied about stuff I said, mom,” he said.

“Yeah, so that’s why they don’t want you to get the video,” his mother replied.

Read: Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd to move to Seminole County Jail

He then spent much of the time asking for updates on how his story was playing out in the media and trying to work out a way to get his case back in the hands of State Attorney Aramis Ayala at a time when she was refusing to consider the death penalty.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.