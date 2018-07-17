0 Markeith Loyd heads to court after judge denies request to drop prosecutor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police lieutenant will appear in court Tuesday just one day after a judge denied his request to have the prosecutor removed from his case, claiming a conflict of interest.

Markeith Loyd is accused of gunning down Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton in a Walmart parking lot in January 2017 after she recognized him as being sought in the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and her unborn child in December 2016.

Loyd was on the run for nine days before his capture, investigators said.

Orange County Deputy Norm Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding in the search for Loyd.

The one thing we know for certain today is that the court plans on taking up the issue of Loyd's representation going forward. Defense attorney Roger Weeden bowed out over a technicality, leaving the first chair spot on Loyd's team open with a September trial looming. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 17, 2018

Read: Markeith Loyd withdraws new attorney motion, asks that prosecutor be removed

Loyd and his legal team claim a conflict of interest based on the fact that State Attorney Brad King, who was appointed to the case when State Attorney Aramis Ayala refused to pursue the death penalty, could be in a unique position to learn secrets about the defense because he serves on the state's Justice Administrative Commission.

Ahead of today's hearing, Loyd had filed a handwritten motion with the court making a second attempt at ousting prosecutor Brad King from the case based on an alleged conflict of interest. That was denied in a written order yesterday. #WFTV — Field Sutton (@FSuttonWFTV) July 17, 2018

Loyd and his attorneys made their case for removing King in June as the JAC's general counsel testified by phone that King doesn't handle much.

"The commissioners have no role in our day-to-day operations," attorney Ana Martinez said.

King testified that he has no intention of seeking information.

"There are only two grounds to disqualify the state attorney's office," assistant state attorney Ric Ridgway said. "Neither of those has been demonstrated."

King's team argued that you could put anyone else in that chairmanship and nothing would change, but Chief Judge Frederick Lauten disagreed.

Loyd has filed a handwritten motion complaining about his own attorneys as well.

Read: Transcript of Markeith Loyd interrogation (WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE)

The judge wanted to talk about it at a hearing on June 5, but Loyd withdrew his motion because he said he's more concerned with the prosecutors working against him.

When Loyd was taken to the Orlando Police Department's headquarters after his arrest in January 2017, his face was bloody and bruised, and he yelled, “They beat me up” to Channel 9’s cameras.

Loyd suffered a fractured eye socket and other injuries to his face.

Watch: Markeith Loyd goes on profanity-laced rant during first court appearance

The judge handling the case said he needs two more weeks to decide whether to take the lead prosecutor off the case.

"What we have here is a scenario in which Brad King is wearing two hats," said Roger Weeden, Loyd's attorney.

Lauten told both sides Tuesday that he has concerns.

Loyd will be back in court later this month. Lauten promised to make a decision on King's involvement in the case by then.

Read: Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd to move to Seminole County Jail

© 2018 Cox Media Group.